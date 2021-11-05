Join SwedCham 35th Anniversary Dinner at Madame Fu in Hong Kong 

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce invites its members to join the SwedCham 35th Anniversary Dinner at Madame Fu in Hong Kong on 27 November.

More about the event:

On the 27th of November 1986, the Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong was founded – this is something we certainly need to acknowledge and celebrate. We would like to invite all our members to enjoy a fine dining experience at Madame Fù’s Grand Cafe on the 27th of November.

The dinner will have a limited number of guests and members will be prioritized, members will be allowed to bring a +1 for member price. Join us for an evening full of delicious food, drinks, and great company where we celebrate all that SwedCham HK stands for while having an amazing night. Madame Fu is a beautiful contemporary Chinese restaurant located in the fabulous 1880’s colonial building in the Tai Kwun heritage compound. Madame Fù offers a unique dining space with an artistic ambiance.

Find more information and sign up here