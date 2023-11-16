Join ThaiFin for its Independence Day Gala 2023!

Thai-Finnish Camber of Commerce is hosting an Independence Day Gala on Saturday 2nd of December 2023. And you’re invited!

The gala will take place as Landmark Hotel in Bangkok, and will start with a cocktail reception at 6pm. Afterwards one can expect a ‘grand’ dinner, with both Finnish and other cuisines. Furthermore, the evening will be filled with live entertainment such as musical performances.

Besides, the event in collaboration with the Embassy of Finland in Bangkok. Finnish Ambassador, Mr. Jyri Järviaho, will also be present, further emphasizing the significance of this event from the perspective of the embassy.

Secure your tickets here – and keep in mind, that dresscode is ‘lounge suit!’