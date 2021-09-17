Join the 2021 European-Philippine Business Summit

The European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines and partners invite you to the 2021 European-Philippine Business Summit on 23 and 30 September.

More about the event:

Against the backdrop of a bleak economic environment, the Philippines is now at a crossroads to maintain its long-term gains by effectively managing the twin challenges of a public health emergency and a dragging economy. Despite hitting a snag in its first year navigating the “new normal”, recent developments and structural reforms offered a wide elbow room for policymakers to boost the country’s economic prospects as a vital market in the region for foreign direct investments. I’m

The signing of the landmark tax reform law also known as the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) Act, the Financial Institutions Strategic Transfer (FIST) Act, and the inking of the world’s largest trade bloc known as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), of which the Philippines is a party, are now among the country’s encouraging measures to restore confidence and continue to attract high levels of trade and investments including those from Europe.

The 2021 European-Philippine Business Summit is a 2-day virtual event that will be held on September 23 and 30, 2021. With the theme “Amidst the Crisis: A New Decade of Growth Opportunities”, the Summit will bring a series of high-level online conversations on how we can set a course for the next decade of stronger European-Philippine economic ties and brighter economic opportunities. Now on its eighth run, the Summit will feature key government figures, business leaders, and experts who will take a closer look at the country’s long-term economic outlook, promising growth sectors, and the next agenda of doing business in the Philippines.

Find more information and sign up here