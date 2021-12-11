Join the Finnish and International greatest Christmas carols sing-along in Hong Kong

The General Council of Finland in Hong Kong and Macau and partners invite you to join the Finnish and International greatest Christmas carols sing-along at Joseph & Josephine Lau Roof Garden in Hong Kong on 14 December.

More about the event:

As Christmas is approaching, traditional Christmas carols are a great way to tune-up to the Christmas spirit. The events of Greatest Christmas Carols Events are very traditional in Finland where about one million people gather in churches to sing together.

Join The Finnish and International Greatest Christmas Carols Sing-along at our Joseph & Josephine Lau Roof Garden. We’ll be happy to hear greetings from the children of the Finnish Language School in Hong Kong. The songs are sung in both English and Finnish. The event is co-organized by Felm (Finnish Evangelical Lutheran Mission), Consulate General of Finland in Hong Kong and Macao, and Asia Society Hong Kong Center.

Find more information and sign up here