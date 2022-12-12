Community news / Finland / Singapore

Join the Finnish Embassy and musician Jeremy Wrong at the Singapore International Music Competition

Get into the festive mood with exquisite music! Image: Embassy of Finland in Singapore

Embassy of Finland in Singapore draws attention to the Singapore International Music Competition presenting the Winners´ Gala Concert and Award Ceremony on 23 December 2022 at the Singapore Chinese Music Centre.

The embassy states Jeremy Wrong – a Singaporean music doctoral student at the Sibelius Academy – and his partner will be bringing the musical collaboration with Emäsalo Music Festival to Singapore for the first time.

Musicians from nine different countries will perform their music during the event.

Visit the Embassy’s Facebook page for more information: https://www.facebook.com/FinnishEmbassySingapore

