Human resources, Innovation, Malaysia, Norway, Singapore, Sustainability

Join the next EuroCham Singapore’s next Green finance webminar on 7 October

by  •  • 0 Comments

The European Chamber of Commerce invites to their next “European Excellence in Sustainability Sharing Session (EESSS)” on Green Finance which will be held virtually on 7 October 2020 (Wednesday) from 5.00 – 6.30pm.

Experts will discuss synergies in definitions, standards and aspirations for green finance in Europe and in Singapore:

  • Shilpa Gulrajani, Head of Business Strategy & Sustainability, Southeast Asia (BNP Paribas),
  • Kamran Khan, Head of ESG for the Asia Pacific (Deutsche Bank),
  • Jan Fredrik Skjeldtorp, General Manager (DNB)
  • Omar Sekkat, Senior Vice President (DNB)

Interested participants please sign up here

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *