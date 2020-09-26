Join the next EuroCham Singapore’s next Green finance webminar on 7 October

The European Chamber of Commerce invites to their next “European Excellence in Sustainability Sharing Session (EESSS)” on Green Finance which will be held virtually on 7 October 2020 (Wednesday) from 5.00 – 6.30pm.
Experts will discuss synergies in definitions, standards and aspirations for green finance in Europe and in Singapore:
- Shilpa Gulrajani, Head of Business Strategy & Sustainability, Southeast Asia (BNP Paribas),
- Kamran Khan, Head of ESG for the Asia Pacific (Deutsche Bank),
- Jan Fredrik Skjeldtorp, General Manager (DNB)
- Omar Sekkat, Senior Vice President (DNB)
