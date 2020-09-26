Join the next EuroCham Singapore’s next Green finance webminar on 7 October

The European Chamber of Commerce invites to their next “European Excellence in Sustainability Sharing Session (EESSS)” on Green Finance which will be held virtually on 7 October 2020 (Wednesday) from 5.00 – 6.30pm.

Experts will discuss synergies in definitions, standards and aspirations for green finance in Europe and in Singapore:

Shilpa Gulrajani, Head of Business Strategy & Sustainability, Southeast Asia (BNP Paribas),

Kamran Khan, Head of ESG for the Asia Pacific (Deutsche Bank),

Jan Fredrik Skjeldtorp, General Manager (DNB)

Omar Sekkat, Senior Vice President (DNB)

Interested participants please sign up here