Join the Nordic Chambers for Nordic Christmas Mingle at Ocean Park

Join the Nordic Chambers in Hong Kong for Nordic Christmas Mingle at Ocean Park on 21 December for an unforgettable evening filled with food, drinks, glögg, Christmas songs, lucky draws, and much more. The mingle will be held on the fourth day of the Nordic Christmas Market.

MENU

3-hour free flow of red and white wine, soft drinks, juice, and mineral water.

Crab Meat with Pomelo Salad, Prawn Cocktail, Japanese Style Fried Chicken, Capers Skewers, Baby Mozzarella, Tomatoes & Basil, Wild Mushroom with Black Truffle vol-au-vent and Fruits Tartlets.

When? Tuesday 21st of December 6.30-9.30 pm

Where? Ocean Park

Price? HKD 398 including alcohol or HKD 298 alcohol-free package for Members // HKD 448 including alcohol or HKD 348 alcohol-free package for Non-Members

Find more information and sign up here