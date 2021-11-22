Nordic travelers happy to be back in Vietnam after almost two years of closed borders

Last week foreign tourists, including Swedish and Norwegian travelers, arrived in Vietnam for the first time after nearly two years of border closures as the Southeast Asian country gradually reopens its tourism sector amid the pandemic.

The first flight carrying 29 international tourists landed on 17 November at Da Nang International Airport while another Vietjet Air flight with nearly 100 passengers landed the following day.

All the international travelers are staying at the five-star New World Hoiana Resort in Quang Nam Province, home to Hoi An, and amongst them is Stein Svendsen from Norway.

In an interview with VN Express, he said that he felt lucky to be one of the first to visit Vietnam since the country shut down international tourism in March last year. “I was previously informed it would rain in Quang Nam, but when I arrived, it was very beautiful, which is a good sign for a memorable holiday,” Stein Svendsen said.

Also, a 69-year-old Swedish man named Petter said he was very happy to be able to visit Vietnam again. “I love Vietnam and I feel as if I’ve returned to my home – I will stay for 19 nights to visit more places,” he said.

According to Nguyen Nhu Nam, general director of tour operator Vietnam Travel Mart, which is in charge of welcoming the first groups of tourists to Quang Nam, all tourists showed negative covid-19 results and were allowed to visit nearby attractions such as Hoi An ancient town by cyclo.

Kien Giang, Khanh Hoa, Quang Ninh, Da Nang, and Quang Nam are the five localities to get the green light from the government to welcome back fully immunized tourists from November.