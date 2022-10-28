Are you a Dane abroad? Here’s how to convert to Danish MitID

Danish NemID-users are required to convert to MitID as NemID for accessing banks online and undertaking online purchases expires on 31 October. As previously reported, the organization Danes Worlwide raised the matter of Danes abroad facing significant issues of obtaining the necessary identity verification for implementing the transition.

The Danish Agency of Digitalization is currently working on a solution to the problem, but since one such thing has not yet been found, Danes Worlwide has presented its members alternative ways of completing the transition from NemID to MitID;

1. Danes are able to convert to MitID through their Danish passport. Follow this link and watch the video guide: https://www.mitid.dk/kom-i-gang-med-mitid/fa-mitid-med-pas/

2. Danes who wants to convert to MitID through their bank and are having trouble with completing bank log in through MitID, should contact the bank in question. Remember to contact the department of support and not the personal financial advisor. Find a list of contact details for various Danish banks here: https://www.mitid.dk/hjaelp/mitid-support/faa-support-i-din-bank/?language=da-dk

3. Danes who are returning to, or visiting, Denmark in the nearest future can go to the relevant local Citizen’s Service Center for a MitID transition. A list of Danish Citizen’s Service Centers are provided here: https://www.borger.dk/om-borger-dk/Find-en-myndighed

Danes Worldwide represents the estimated 250.000 Danes living abroad equaling the third largest municipality in Denmark. The organization’s goal is to provide for Danes living and working abroad and care for their general wellbeing through assisting with citizenship, suffrage, and family reunification.

Source: Danes Worldwide newsletter