Volvo Cars announced a stellar performance in 2023 with a total of 708,716 cars sold during the year. The Swedish automaker attributed the success to a 15 percent overall sales increase compared to 2022. Particularly noteworthy was the surge in sales of fully-electric cars, with a 70 percent growth, reaching a total of 113,419 units.

In Europe, Volvo Cars experienced a significant increase with 294,794 cars sold, marking a substantial 19 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022. Meanwhile, the Chinese market played an essential role, with sales growing by 5 percent to reach 170,091 units.

Volvo Cars has under the ownership of Chinese automaker Geely since 2010, continued to strengthen its global presence. The company aims to become a climate-neutral entity by 2040, aligning with the broader goals of sustainability. With its roots firmly connected to China, Volvo Cars remains at the forefront of the automotive industry, balancing innovation and environmental responsibility.

