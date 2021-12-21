Kiin Kiin in Copenhagen: Only Thai restaurant outside Thailand with a Michelin star

Different areas of Copenhagen have cleaned up their act and are now foodie hotspots. In a recent article, Kate Wickers for the Daily Mail visits various places in the Danish capital and one of the places she recommends is Kiin Kiin – Copenhagen’s first Michelin-awarded Asian gourmet restaurant and the only Thai restaurant outside Thailand with a Michelin star.

Kiin Kiin is located on Nørrebro which is a hip, multicultural neighborhood, popular with students and creative types and now also a hot spot for high-end eateries and trendy coffee spots.

The duo Henrik Yde-Andersen and Lertchai Treetawatchaiwong opened Kiin Kiin in 2005 and became a Michelin star holder in 2008. The restaurant has kept its Michelin star for over ten consecutive years.

Kiin Kiin describes itself as an updated version of local Thai dishes based on fresh Danish produce spiced up with Thai spices. Dak Wichangoen is the head chef and she travels to Thailand once a year to gather inspiration for new stunning dishes.

Kiin Kiin’s approach to Thai food is modern and refined while the restaurant is cozy with modern Thai interior.

Kiin Kiin also has a restaurant called Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin at the Siam Kempinski Hotel in Bangkok.