KIS International School is the only Bangkok school offering all four IB programmes

KIS International School is now officially approved by both the International Baccalaureate Organization (IBO) and the Thailand Office for National Education Standards and Quality Assessment (ONESQA) as the only school in Bangkok to offer all four prestigious IB Programmes for children ages 3-19 years old.

Given the success of its current IB curriculum, KIS is expanding its academic offering, providing yet another dynamic course of study for our students. After a rigorous authorization process to assure its high quality delivery, Grade 11 and 12 students can now participate in the innovative Career-related Programme.

The Career-related Programme (CP) is designed for students who want to specialize and dedicate themselves to a path way they are passionate about. It is a dual-enrollment programme for students in Grades 11-12 that have a strong interest in Sustainable Leadership, Sustainable Business, Art, or Design. Students take university-level courses and can earn university credits. The CP encompasses the best of both IB worlds—the theoretical principles and academic rigor of the Diploma Programme (DP), along with tailored career-related studies and practical work experience. It aims to provide students with a strong foundation to support their university studies and specialized training, as well as supporting their success in the workforce.

The curriculum plays to a students’ academic strengths because there is flexibility in the subjects which can be chosen, allowing students to choose those at which they excel. Students learn by doing what they love while building lifelong skills that enable them to move through the world as socially responsible citizens with a sense of purpose.

CP vs DP

Many families are familiar with the IB Diploma Programme (DP) for students in grades 11-12 that seek a more broad and holistic education in six different subject areas – Literature, Additional Language, Humanities, Science, Mathematics, and the Arts. Students taking the IB Diploma do not specialize early and they can leave their university and career options open. Within the DP, students learn to question the status quo in all of their subjects by exploring Theory of Knowledge. They practice a balanced life by engaging in Creativity, Activity and Service, and solidify their skills for in-depth research, writing, and time management through an Extended Essay.

The KIS secondary school counseling team gets to know each student on an individual level. They work closely with families to determine the most appropriate IB programme course and combination of subjects that will challenge and prepare students for university and beyond. Counseling is progressive throughout the school in all programmes and ages.

KIS International School is a school like no other. Our close-knit community creates a dynamic, personalized, and flexible education to suit each student’s strengths and goals.

KIS inspires individuals to make the world a better place—helping students to be successful in university and beyond.

Please contact: [email protected] to find out more about our vibrant learning community and to find out if the IBCP is a good fit for your child’s education.