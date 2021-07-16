La Gan Offshore Wind Power project signs geotechnical survey contract

On 15 July, the Danish Ambassador to Vietnam, H.E. Mr. Kim Højlund Christensen, hosted a virtual contract signing ceremony for the La Gan offshore wind project, the Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam shared in a recent update.

According to the Embassy, the Geotechnical survey campaign contract has been signed between the La Gan Wind Power Development Corporation and Vietsovpetro, together with their sub-contractors PTSC G&S and Fugro Singapore Ltd.

The work results of the contract are critical for the development of a detailed ground model and progressing design and installation studies for the foundations and cables of the La Gan Offshore Wind Power Project.

“Congratulations to the La Gan Wind Power Development Corporation on progressing with the project and we look forward to seeing the work results of the close collaboration soon,” the Embassy writes.