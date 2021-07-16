Chinese Nio’s ES8 SUV will be available for Norwegian customers in September

The Chinese carmaker Nio is to enter the Norwegian market in September making the Nio ES8 SUV available to Norwegian customers together with home chargers and superchargers. The carmaker also plans to establish its first four battery swap stations in the country before the end of 2021, Fleet Europe writes.

Nio was founded in 2014 with the company’s first electric car, the EP9 sports car and since then Nio has unveiled a series of electric SUVs including the ES6, ES8, and EC6. In May, Nio announced its expansion plans outside China with the first country being Norway. Nio’s ES8 SUV has been given the green light for sale in Europe and the SUV should be available for test drives from August in the country.

Nio plans to follow a direct sales model where customers order their vehicle online and servicing will be carried out in Nio service centers. The ES8 is a large SUV aimed at the premium market and it will have a range between 400km and 500km (WLTP).

Nio has already shipped its Nio chargers which have been modified to meet European standards and the company expects them to be available by September, at the same time as the first vehicle deliveries.

Following the launch in Norway, Nio plans to move into more European markets.