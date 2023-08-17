Cambodia / International relations / Norway

Cambodia and Norwegian People’s Aid sign deal for mine clearance

The CMAC director-general Heng Ratana and Rune Kristian Dale-Andresen, country director of NPA. Photo by The Phnom Penh Post.

The Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) and the Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA) recently signed an agreement on “The Project for Humanitarian Demining in Cambodia” to manage mine clearance in the Asian country.

According to The Phnom Penh Post, the agreement was signed by CMAC director-general Heng Ratana and Rune Kristian Dale-Andresen, country director of NPA, at CMAC headquarters in Phnom Penh.

The project’s budget is $2.1 million and will proceed for sixteen months, ending in August of 2024.

“This assistance is in line with the government’s goal of a mine-free Cambodia by 2025. The project will also provide support for mine risk education and assistance to mine victims, as well as training,” CMAC said.

