Norse Atlantic Airways launches direct flights between Oslo and Bangkok

Norse Atlantic Airways recently launched its first direct flight between Oslo, Norway and Bangkok, Thailand on 2 November 2023 in an attempt to strengthen ties and cultural exchange between the two countries. This was considered the first destination in the Asian-Pacific region of the airline.

“Today is a momentous day for Norse Atlantic Airways and for both Norway and Thailand. We are proud to be the only airline to offer this direct connection, making travel more convenient and accessible for people from both nations,” said Bjørn Tore Larsen, CEO and Founder of Norse Atlantic Airways on the date of inaugural flight.

The flight No. 901 took off from Gardermoen Airport in Oslo at 1.44 PM local time and arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport at 7.16 AM the following morning.

The inaugural flight was attended by Thailand’s Ambassador to Norway, H.E. Ms. Vimolbajra Ruksakiati, and Deputy Airport Director, Ms. Dorothy-Anne Billett, cited by Aviation24.

The direct flights between Oslo and Bangkok will operate on Thursday and Friday and from Bangkok to Oslo on Saturday and Sunday, according to Aviaci Online.

