Thailand allows clubs and bars to extend opening hours to boost tourism

Thailand’s cabinet has approved a ministerial regulation aimed at enhancing tourism by extending the opening hours of nightclubs and entertainment venues, a government spokesperson said on Tuesday, November 28.

Under the new regulation, entertainment establishments, including clubs, karaoke bars and other venues in popular tourist destinations will now be permitted to stay open for an additional two hours. Thereby extending their opening hours until 4 AM.

Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin, has previously announced that the updated regulations will come into effect on December 15.

Amidst a sluggish economic growth, the government recognizes the importance of the tourism industry as a key economic driver. The move to extend opening hours is the latest steps taken by the government to attract more foreign visitors.

Thailand has recorded 24.5 million foreign tourist arrivals this year. The projected total is 28 million by the end of the year. Still, these figures fall short of the pre-pandemic peak in 2019, where Thailand recorded 39.9 million tourists.

Source: nasdaq.com