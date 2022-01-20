Learn more about Vietnam’s largest economic stimulus package and who is going to benefit

The European Chamber of Commerce Vietnam invites you to their upcoming webinar titled ‘Vietnam’s largest economic stimulus package: Who is going to benefit?’ on 21 January.

More about the webinar, EuroCham VN writes:

The Vietnamese economy began to recover in the fourth quarter of 2021 as the country has lifted COVID-19 restrictions to reopen its economy in the strategy of living safely with the coronavirus since early October.

Never in the past few decades has the National Assembly (NA) had to convene an extraordinary session as it has been doing since last week, just two months after it concluded its second session of the 15th NA. Following such sessions, last Tuesday, Vietnamese legislators approved an economic stimulus package worth up to VND320 trillion (US$14.11 billion) for the 2022 – 23 period to prop up the country’s pandemic-hit economy.

It will reduce value-added tax by 2.0 percentage points, cut loan interest rates by 0.5-1.0 percentage points and increase infrastructure investment. The package also includes funds for the healthcare system and financial support to cut house rents for workers.

Join EuroCham at this New Year Event with our special guest speakers to gain insights on:

The stimulus package allocation

How it could support businesses impacted by coronavirus curbs

What are the remaining challenges to economic recovery?

What are the short- to medium-term prospects for the Vietnamese economy and what kind of policies could accelerate the economic recovery in the post-COVID-19 era? In case of the quarantine period coming back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, what would happen and what could the Government do to boost economic growth?

Recommendations from experts for businesses

