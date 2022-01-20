Court hearing canceled again: Fraud accused Dane did not return from Singapore

A 49-year-old Danish man who is accused of scamming a dozen of holiday home renters last year failed for the 6th time to show up in Helsingør court, media SN reports.

The man previously lived in the Danish town of Hornbæk but is now staying in Singapore. According to media reports, the man failed to show up for court because he had tested positive for covid-19 in Singapore and was therefore unable to board his Singapore Airlines flight.

The 49-year-old is accused of having scammed several people last year by renting out a holiday home in Hornbæk that did not belong to him. According to the indictment, the man rented out the holiday home to a dozen of people in the same week and received a total of DKK 106,000 in payments before he was revealed.

Besides scamming holiday home renters, the man is also accused of several other things and has a total of 85 cases against him. This is the 6th time the court hearing has been canceled because the man did not show up.