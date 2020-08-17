EUROCHAM donated medical devices and Diagnostics SC test kits to Vietnam

Members of EuroCham Medical Devices & Diagnostics Sector Committee (MDD SC) presented to the Ministry of Health – National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control 12,000 test kits of SARS-CoV-2 in donation for the fight against COVID-19 in Vietnam.

Serology test Elecsys® Anti-SARS-CoV-2 detects antibodies in persons who have been exposed to the corona virus causing Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV-2). The donated test has a 100% sensitivity and 99.81% specificity, according to manufacturer’s statistics. The test was granted CE mark on 28 April 2020, approved by FDA on 2 May 2020 and by Vietnam’s Ministry of Health on 9 July 2020.

For full story, please read here