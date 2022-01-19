LEGO to accelerate the construction of Binh Duong factory

On 17 January, Vice President of LEGO Group Preben Elnef said that the Danish toy manufacturer will speed up their $1 billion factory project in Binh Duong as committed.

Preben Elnef made the statement during a meeting with leaders of Binh Duong province where he also spoke highly of the dynamic and professional investment climate in Binh Duong, an industrial hub in southern Vietnam, noting that LEGO is also stepping up personnel recruitment in Vietnam to serve its project.

The construction of LEGO’s Binh Duong factory is scheduled to begin this year and the plan is for the factory to become operational in 2024. The factory will be the 2nd LEGO factory in Asia and the 6th in the world. The $1 billion investment is the largest Danish-invested project in Vietnam to date and the factory is hoped to generate 4,000 jobs in the next 15 years.

During the meeting, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Vo Van Minh pledged the best possible conditions for this project to be carried out successfully and fruitfully.

Source: Vietnam Plus