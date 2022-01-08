LEGO Group expands manufacturing capacity at Jiaxing factory to support long-term growth

Danish toy company Lego Group, one of the world’s largest toy manufacturers, has announced plans to expand its factory located in Jiaxing, China creating additional capacity to meet long-term growth in China and Asia.

The announcement said that LEGO’s Jiaxing factory opened in 2016, it provides LEGO products for China and Asia and currently employs 1,200 people. The expansion will include a new automated high bay warehouse, molding facility, and building for processing LEGO elements, which will add 42,000 square meters of built-up area to the current site and will significantly increase the potential production capacity.

Speaking on the matter, Carsten Rasmussen, Chief Operations Officer in the LEGO Group said: “In recent years we have seen strong demand for the fun, creative, high quality and safe LEGO play experiences across Asia and especially in China. To ensure we can delight many more children and fans, we are investing in expanding production capacity and new equipment in our Jiaxing factory.”

Work on the expansion has commenced and is expected to be completed during 2024.

In recent years, the LEGO Group has invested in building its business in China to bring the benefits of LEGO play to more children. Last month it celebrated the opening of its 300th LEGO store in Haining near Jiaxing city.

Richard Wong, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Asia Manufacturing, said: “We are excited that the work to further expand our factory in Jiaxing has begun. Since opening the factory in 2016 we’ve built a world-class manufacturing facility with a highly skilled and motivated workforce. This investment will help us to continue to meet strong demand for LEGO play experiences in China and Asia and continue to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow”

The Jiaxing factory includes all aspects of manufacturing and packaging LEGO products including molding LEGO elements, element processing, and decoration and packing LEGO boxes.