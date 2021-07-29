LEGO Masters builds brand in China

LEGO Masters is coming to China as C21 Media reports that the Chinese broadcaster Shenzhen TV has commissioned a local version of competition reality format LEGO Masters.

The LEGO Masters TV show was originally created by the Denmark-based LEGO Group and UK’s Tuesday’s Child Television and it’s a show that brings imagination, design, and creativity to life, in a fun way. Teams of two LEGO enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks.

The format of LEGO Masters is distributed globally by Banijay and in China, the format will be produced by Long Qing Media. With this deal, the total number of adaptations of LEGO Masters comes to 15 since the UK version began in 2017. LEGO Masters also recently sold to TV2 in Norway.

LEGO Masters launched in Denmark earlier this year but unlike the Australian and American versions of the program, there was no cash prize. In return, the three constructions from the final were exhibited at the LEGO House in Billund.

Speaking on LEGO Masters China, Simon Cox, senior VP of acquisitions at Banijay Rights, said: “Taking proven hit Lego Masters to a market like China marks a milestone moment for this incredibly warm, creative, and joyful competition show that continues to build global momentum.”