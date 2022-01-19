NPA find and remove 37 unexploded artillery shells in Tan Vinh village in Vietnam 

While conducting a technical survey in Tan Vinh village of Huong Tan commune in Quang Tri province on 12 January, NPA/RENEW teams detected a cache of anti-aircraft artillery shells in a coffee farm of a local villager.

According to an NPA statement, a total of 37 unexploded artillery shells were found and removed from the garden for safe disposal.

The operational area of NPA/RENEW is adjacent to the former Khe Sanh Combat Base, also known as Ta Con Airstrip. In 1968, this area hosted the brutal 77-day fight between the North Vietnamese Army against US Marines and South Vietnamese Army.

After six working days, the NPA/RENEW teams have surveyed 372,000 square meters of land, found and safely destroyed over 110 cluster munitions and other explosive ordinances. It is expected by mid-February 2022 the teams will complete defining contaminated areas for full clearance so that the locals will have safe land for normal use and further development, NPA said.

In the statement, NPA also thanked the United States 🇺🇸 Government for supporting the NPA/RENEW survey and clearance in Quang Tri province.