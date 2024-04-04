Liquid CO2 carriers launched in China

The first two LNG-powered, wind assisted CO2 transportation ships have been launched in China. The ships are a part of the Norwegian Northern Lights project, which is one of Norway’s efforts to develop a full-scale carbon capture and storage (CCS) value chain. On social media, Northern Lights published on 3 April 2024, that the two ships have been transferred from the dry dock to the harbor, and delivery is expected later this year. The project is a joint venture (JV) of Shell, TotalEnergies and Norwegian state-owned Equinor.

The construction of the vessels began in November 2022 and in early 2024, the first two vessels were installed with custom-built 7,500 cubic meters cargo tanks, which were designed for the transportation of liquefied CO2. The ships are expected to have a 34% lower carbon footprint, when comparing to conventional ships running on marine fuel.

Captured and liquefied CO2 will be loaded on the ship from industrial emitters and afterwards it will be transported to the Northern Lights receiving facilities in Øygarden in Norway. The CO2 will then be injected to the offshore reservoir, where it will be stores permanently. Four ships total will be delivered to Northern Lights JV, which makes it the largest CO2 shipping fleet.

Source: Offshore Energy