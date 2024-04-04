Chinese vice minister visits Copenhagen to attract companies

A Chinese delegation led by Ling Ji, the Vice Minister of Commerce, visits Copenhagen with the goal of attracting more foreign businesses. The delegation visited Denmark’s largest business organization, Dansk Industri’s headquarters, where they met representatives of the 15 biggest Danish companies, that are already doing business in China. Earlier, there was a surplus of companies wanting to enter the Chinese market, but recently the number of Danish companies wanting to expand and invest in China has declined.

They discussed, what difficulties the Danish companies are facing, when doing business in China. According to the international director of Dansk Industry Thomas Bustrup, some of the representatives raised the issue of not being able to compete with the local and state-funded businesses in China. Bigger projects are often times assigned to the companies, that are able to do the project for the least amount of money, which is beneficial for the local companies.

Thomas Bustrup said to the Chinese delegation, that the geopolitical tensions between China and the European Union are not beneficial for the Danish companies’ willingness to invest in the China. Furthermore he said, that Danish companies should invest in China’s green transition as China has ambitious climate goals.

