Listhaug wants to end trade agreement with China

The Norwegian politician, Sylvi Listhaug, wants to end Norway’s trade agreement with China.

“We must make ourselves less dependent on China and other undemocratic regimes when it comes to important raw materials for industrial production, infection control equipment and medicines to name a few,” says Listhaug from the podium at the Frp’s national meeting.

Listhaug is currently serving as the leader of the Progress Party in Norway. She previously served in several ministerial positions under Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

“The first suggestion is to scrap the work on a trade agreement with China. Norway must be on the right side of history – and it is not on the same side as dictatorships,” she stated at the national meeting.

Source: nrk.no