Danish artist in Malaysia discounts her work before returning home



After several decades in Malaysia and the Malaysian Danish Business Council Community (MDBC) Charlotte Donvang, Artist, has decided to return to Denmark.

The MDBC expressed that “it is with pleasure –and a touch of sadness– that we pass on an invitation to a farewell art sale from our longest-serving personal member.

Donvang planned on an art exhibition ‘Feeling Blue’ to open on 19 January 2021 at Gallery Des Artistes in PJ for one month, but it was cancelled due to the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. Instead Charlotte Donvang is offering high discounts on her pieces of art as she can’t freight all her works back to Denmark.

“I am relocating and my farewell exhibition has been cancelled due to lockdown in Malaysia,” Donvang announced.

“Instead take a look at some artworks I have put on sale. It’s very attractive prices as I do not have space in my shipment for them all. The enclosed prices are valid for KL area only… outside and internationally, shipping has to be added”

Get to know more of the Artist ,see her Art Catalogue here and contact Charlotte Donvang for purchasing here