Malaysia forecasts peaks of EL Nino to be in early 2024

Malaysia forecasted that the peak of the El Nino phenomenon would be at the beginning of 2024 on Friday, 7 July 2023.

“At the beginning of 2024, the El Nino phenomenon is expected to have a more noticeable impact when the intensity reaches the peak,” the ministry said in a statement.

Also, Malaysia added that the country, will face higher temperatures and less rainfall, which will increase the risk of cross-border haze if the burning of forests and peatland is uncontrolled, according to the Reuters.

Recently, the United Nations’ World Meteorological Organization warned the world to be prepared for the extreme weather phenomenon which could impact humans’ health, ecosystem as well as economies.

Source: https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/malaysia-forecasts-peak-el-nio-hit-early-2024-2023-07-07/

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

