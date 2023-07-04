UN warns world to prepare for EI Nino phenomenon impact

The United Nations (UN) recently warned the world to prepare for the EI Nino phenomenon’s impacts on humans’ health, ecosystem, and economies as it is likely to persist throughout 2023.

“The onset of El Nino will greatly increase the likelihood of breaking temperature records and triggering more extreme heat in many parts of the world and in the ocean,” warned the UN’s World Meteorological Organization (WMO) secretary-general Petteri Taalas, according to AFP via the Bangkok Post.

“Early warnings and anticipatory action of extreme weather events associated with this major climate phenomenon are vital to save lives and livelihoods,” Taalas added.

El Nino phenomenon typically associtea with increaing heat and drought worldwide and some area experience heavy rains. The phenomenon occurs on average every two to seven years, and episodes typically last nine to 12 months.

