On 29 October 2020, the Royal Norwegian embassy in Kuala lumpur announced a Congratulations to Malaysian born Norwegian writer Long Litt Woon for making it to the longlist of the Warwick Prize for Women in Translation 2020 for her book The Way Through the Woods: On Mushrooms and Mourning.



The embassy was present during her book launch at gtlf2019 and we’re excited to follow the book’s success.