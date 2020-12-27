Danish Trine Tveen Nielsen received Malaysian Women Leaders Award 2020

Danish Trine Sofie Tveen Nielsen, Executive Director of Malaysian Danish Business Council released recently a thank you note for having received the Malaysia Women’s Leader Award 2020.

Trine Sofie Tveen Nielsen was given the award based on her contribution in building a sustainable leadership pipeline, for support and encouragement to gender, diversity and inclusion at work and promoting of empowerment and social change and for her ability to influence policy and strategy and optimal utilization of opportunities and recourses.

The thank you note from Trine Sofie Tveen Nielsen read,

“I honestly am not sure what makes me most proud. To be awarded and recognized as a woman leader in Malaysia, or being privileged having a job that gives me enough room to unfold my talents (and to make the mistakes I learn so much from).

Whether it is one or the other, I think in the end it is two sides of the same coin. Working in the right position and with the right people as well as working with what you are passionate about, then the framework is well set for recognition.

Therefore, I give much of the credit for this award to my employer and my team, who have made it all possible. Thank you Malaysian Danish Business Council, thank you to the board and all members of our Malaysian Danish Business Community! thankyou for your support.”