ATPER to host a panel discussion on Finnish education

ATPER2022: Finnish Education

The Association of Thai Professionals in European Region (ATPER) is to host an online conference on Finnish Education on the topic of “Living with Uncertainty – Predict the Unpredictability” on upcoming 21 August 2022, from 4:00 to 5:00 pm (Bangkok time).

The speakers include:

1. Dr. Pitchit Somboon, Lecturer at Kasetsart University
2. Dr. Daranee Lehtonen, Postdoctoral researcher at the Tampere University
3. Lena Lefever, Early childhood Educator, Practical nurse

To register for joining, please visit https://atper.eu/atper2022/

For more information, please check http://www.atper.eu/ or contact Email: [email protected]

