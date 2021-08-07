Marimekko wraps Bangkok sky train in its iconic Unikko print to celebrate 70th anniversary

The Finnish floral brand Marimekko has since 1951 been on a mission to bring joy to people’s everyday lives with bold prints and colors.

In celebration of the brand’s 70th anniversary, Marimekko has in collaboration with Bangkok BTS launched the “Bringing joy to everyday life’ campaign which features an entire BTS sky train wrapped up in Marimekko’s signature print.

The campaign aims to bring brightness to every station in Bangkok and the train is covered in the brand’s well-known and well-beloved orange Unikko design. Unikko, the poppy print, is one of the brand’s most recognizable designs created by Maija Isola in 1964, who came up with it as a challenge to the brand’s founder Armi Ratia’s ban of floral patterns back in 1964.

It is not the first time Marimekko brings joy to Bangkok. Last October, the Finnish brand brightened up Bangkok’s monsoon season by wrapping a BTS sky train in a blue hue of its unique Unikko poppy print which was the brand’s fall/winter 2020 color palette.

Source: Soymilk