St Andrew’s S107 host IBCP Discovery Event 1 April

St. Andrews International School Sukhumvit 107 invites you to join a meeting on campus to discover more about the unique new alternative to the IBDP and A-Levels: the IBCP – only offered at St. Andrews International School Sukhumvit 107.

IBCP is a new and exciting alternative program of study for Y12 and Y13 where students no longer have to choose between career and education because the IBCP allows them to pursue both!

You will learn about the different parts of the new IBCP course, the range of subject options St Andrew’s S107 proudly offers, hear from respected UK university admissions departments and their own students.

The IBCP is a framework of international education addressing the needs of students aiming at a career-related education. It leads to further higher education or apprenticeships or employment.

St. Andrews International School Sukhumvit 107 looks forward to seeing you at the event.

