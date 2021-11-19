Meet Finland at the Study in Europe 2021 virtual Fair Vietnam

The Embassy of Finland in Hanoi invites you to come to Finland at the Study in Europe 2021 virtual Fair Vietnam on 21 November.

Are you thinking of studying abroad in a high-quality education system with academic freedom, good study-life balance, excellent facilities, and a learning environment? Finland is an ideal option!

Come and meet us at Virtual Study in Europe Fair 2021 and find out facts about “Study in Finland” and how to study abroad in Finland during the COVID-19 pandemic (03:00 pm – 03:15 pm).

If you are wondering how student life in Finland will be, please take your time to listen to student stories where you learn more about every aspect of life as an international student in Finland (15:15 – 15:30).

Following institutional talks, where you can learn more about specific Finnish Universities and study programs and courses (15:30 – 16:30).

