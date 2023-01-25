Megaton fuel plant project to produce 1 million tonnes of green fuel and reduce Danish CO2 emissions by 70%

Danish renewable energy developer, GreenGo Energy has announced to be cooperating on the “Megaton” project with local Western Jutland municipality Ringkøbing-Skjern. This was reported by Yahoo Finance.

The project includes a green energy park of 60 billion Danish crowns ($8.77 billion) and is powered by 4 gigawatts (GW) of solar- and wind energy green fuel production aimed at cutting emissions.

In a statement released by GreenGo, the company said the 4 GW will stem from GreenGo’s existing solar and wind projects in the municipality, in addition to 2 GW of offshore wind it plans to develop, although the final placement is yet to be decided.

Combined, these units will produce 11.5 terawatt hours (TWh) of green power annually, corresponding to more than 30% of Denmark’s current total power consumption.

In this way, Megaton is expected to produce 1 million tonnes of green fuel by converting remewable energy through electrolysis and will provide more than 1 TWh of surplus heat to the district’s heating system, with further spare heat and power intended for industries such as greenhouses or vertical farms.’

GreenGo stated the project will support the Danish government in achieving its 2023 goal of a 70% reduction in CO2 emissions.

