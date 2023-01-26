Community news / Denmark / Singapore

Danish Seamen’s Church Singapore serves coffee and breakfast

Collect and provide usefull tips and advise about life in Singapore and drink coffee while getting smarter. Image: Danish Seamen’s Church Singapore

The Danish Seamen’s Church Singapore has re-introduced its Coffee Morning event and invites all coffee-lovers to join the event on 2 February 2023.

Take the opportunity to come by Mount Faber and join in on breakfast, coffee and some good old fashioned hygge.

The Church said it is a great opportunity to mingle, ask questions about life in Singapore and talk to likeminded people about all the aspects that follows when moving abroad.

The event is free of charge although the Church kindly asks for registration no later than 1 February 2023.

