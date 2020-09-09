Microsoft MS-101 Exam: How to become a Certified Enterprise Administrator

Are you dreaming of becoming an expert who is involved in security tasks and an asset to the

management in your organization? And are you wondering what you should do to achieve that?

Well, there is a solution for you. You need to become a certified enterprise administrator. The

Microsoft 365 Certified: Enterprise Administrator Expert certification is created to equip you

with the skills to take the roles of asset management and also perform security tasks in a

company. All you need to do to become a certified specialist is pass two exams, which are

Microsoft MS-100 and Microsoft MS-101. We want to focus on the second test in this post.

Microsoft MS-101 and Pass AZ-500 is a role-based test for the professionals whose

responsibilities include evaluating, migrating, deploying, and managing different services of

Microsoft 365. Author: RONNIE C says After becoming certified, your tasks will include carrying

out tenant management tasks for the Microsoft 365 targeting enterprises. Basically, these tasks

include security, identities, compliance, and supporting technologies. Let us now move to the

details of the exam.

Important details of the Microsoft MS-101 exam

Author: LEON W says Microsoft MS-101 is one of the expert-level certification tests provided by

the well-known vendor. This exam is intended for those individuals who are interested in

becoming verified in the skills we mentioned above. It gives you knowledge specifically related

to Microsoft 365 security and mobility. Apart from this test, there is Microsoft MS-100, which

deals with TestKing Sale >> Microsoft 365 identity and services. Due to the fact that this is the

exam of the expert-level path, you need to understand that the mastery of your skills is the

most important task in obtaining the badge.

Most Microsoft tests, including MS-101, offer you to complete about 40-60 questions. Since this

is a role-based exam of the Expert level, the amount of time Microsoft allocates for it is 150

minutes. Talking about the format, it is important to mention that the questions you will be

answering will vary in types. For example, you may be required to solve drag and drop, active

screen, multiple choice, short answer, best answer, case study, fill-in-the-blank, and review

screen. That is why it is very important for the candidates to get all the needed skills to

effectively answer these questions. To learn the question formats, you need to make exam

dumps your main tool during your preparation. Author: PATRICK X says You can also learn all

these possible types by simply using practice tests. Moreover, it is important to mention that

you need to achieve at least 700 points to pass Microsoft MS-101. Please also note that

scheduling for the exam requires that you pay $165.

Author: ROWAN H says Passing the MS-101 certification exam comes with a lot of benefits. First

of all, you gain knowledge and skills to work as a certified enterprise administrator. Since

passing this test grants you the credential, you will be able to prove this expert knowledge to

your superiors, making you more employable and promotable. The expert-level certification

also comes with a good paycheck.

Conclusion

As you can see, Microsoft MS-101 can bring a lot to your life and career. Therefore, get ready to

explore all the advantages of obtaining the expert-level certificate and becoming an enterprise

administrator by simply passing this test.