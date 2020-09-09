The Danish SKIOLD signs strategic partnership alliance with Singaporean Hong Lai Huat Group

The Danish company SKIOLD A/S has inked a strategic partnership alliance for livestock farming and seed processing with Hong Lai Huat Group (HLH) on 7 September, 2020 witnessed by The Ambassador of Denmark to Singapore H.E. Sandra Jensen Landi.

HLH is a property and real estate developer in Singapore since 1988 and has diversified into agricultural business specialising in cultivating cassava and cassava starch production in Cambodia. HLH has proposed their intention at the Cambodia-Singapore Agriculture Special Economic Zone in Cambodia to venture into livestock farming and seed processing for a projected investment value of US$1 Billion with supporting expertise and complete solutions to be provided by SKIOLD A/S of Denmark.

Soeren Overgaard, CEO of the SKIOLD GROUP, sees the strategic partnership with Hong Lai Huat as an important step in the continued development of the SKIOLD GROUP activities in Asia. Soeren Overgaard continues “We are proud to have been chosen by Hong Lai Huat Group to serve as a partner in their efforts to grow food security in the region. SKIOLD is committed to the partnership and will contribute with knowledge, experience and technology to support Hong Lai Huat group so they maximize the result of their efforts and their investment.”

Dr Sussie Ketit, Regional Director SKIOLD A/S has apprised that the venture will concentrate for now into Poultry and Cattle Farming and Seed Processing in Cambodia with some in Singapore for enhancing Singapore’s food security. Expanding on the role and objective of SKIOLD A/S, Dr. Sussie opined:

“With more than 140 years of developing, projecting, and producing advanced machinery for the agro-industry, SKIOLD is one of the most preferred and experienced companies in these field delivering successful projects all over the world. Being a company that has broad range of expertise in the livestock industry we see this collaboration as an excellent connection and hope to see positive results spin-offs from the initiative not only to Cambodia but also for Singapore, we hope that through this initiative in return help Singapore reach 30 by 30 vision through adopting Danish technologies to raise productivity, apply R & D, strengthen food resilience and sustainability”