Midas PR becomes the first agency from Thailand to join PRCA SEA

Midas PR, a leading public relations firm in the heart of Bangkok, becomes the latest Corporate Member of PRCA SEA. PRCA — the Public Relations and Communications Association — is the world’s largest professional PR body. Midas PR is the first company from Thailand to join the association.

Midas PR is one of Thailand’s leading PR agencies offering a complete range of award-winning communications services, including traditional PR, crisis communications, event management, influencer campaigns, digital communications, content development and design. With a global management team and strong local execution, Midas has helped international and regional clients to deliver successful branding and PR activities for more than 14 years. Midas PR joined PRCA SEA to further the development of a more professional, ethical, and prosperous PR industry in the South-East Asia region.

This is not the first time Midas PR has paved the way for other PR agencies in the country to join international associations. Back in 2017, Midas joined PROI Worldwide, the world’s largest partnership of independent integrated communications agencies. Being the only member from Thailand, the agency has had the opportunity to work on various multi-national campaigns. The team continues to work closely with international and regional clients and partners to help plan and implement various communications projects in Thailand and the neighbouring countries.

“We are thrilled to join the PRCA SEA and to have the opportunity to work and learn from fellow members. We are looking forward to collaborating with PRCA SEA to create a more professional, ethical, and prosperous PR industry in the South-East Asia region. As we slowly go back to normal, the communications industry will face some challenges and as part of the PRCA, and I am grateful we will be playing a role in addressing them.” said Karin Lohitnavy, Founder and Managing Director of Midas PR.

“It’s our great pleasure to welcome Midas PR as our first member in Thailand. By becoming a part of the world’s largest PR professional body, Midas PR have entered into a community that promotes best practice, provides expert guidance, and encourages growth within the PR and communications industry. I’m looking forward to seeing their team take advantage of our vast range of training and opportunities.” said Francis Ingham MPRCA, Director General, PRCA.

###

About Midas PR

Founded in Bangkok in 2007, Midas PR Group has built a strong reputation for excellence in the local business landscape. The agency’s main areas of expertise include integrated public relations, digital PR, media planning, social media marketing, website creation and design and event management. Over the years, Midas PR Group has worked with both local and international clients from a broad range of industries including technology, hospitality, fashion, online retail, finance and consumer goods. Midas’ diverse and multilingual team consists of eight nationalities, twelve languages are spoken and the team comes from a wide range of professional backgrounds. The Agency’s diversity helps Midas reach very specific target markets and is the main reason for the agency’s success in the demanding world of PR and communications.

About PRCA

The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) is the world’s largest professional PR body. We represent more than 35,000 PR professionals in 70 countries worldwide. With offices in London, Singapore, Dubai, and Buenos Aires, we are a global advocate for excellence in public relations. Our mission is to create a more professional, ethical, and prosperous PR industry. We champion – and enforce – professional standards in the UK and overseas through our Professional Charter and Code of Conduct. The Code compels members to adhere to the highest standards of ethical practice. We deliver exceptional training, authoritative industry data, and global networking and development opportunities. We also manage the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO), the umbrella body for 41 PR associations and 3,000 agencies across the world, and LG Comms – the UK’s national body for authorities raising standards of local government communication.