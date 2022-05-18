More Swedish towns cancel twin-city agreements with China

Swedish municipalities and regions terminate twinning agreements and other collaborations with Chinese counterparts at a rapid pace. In five years, almost half of all collaborations have been terminated or paused.

– It is unique in the world. No other country has terminated so many agreements in such a short time, says Frida Lindberg, analyst at the National Knowledge Center on China to Swedish media Dagens Nyheter.

Swedish municipalities and regions have undergone a total change in their view of China. From rapidly deepening relations with parties in China during the 1990s until 2016, they are now turning their backs on the country. Town twinning agreements and other cooperation agreements are terminated or paused at a rapid pace, shows a new report from the National Knowledge Center on China.

In 2016, Swedish municipalities and regions had 49 twinning partnerships with Chinese counterparts. Since then, 21 of these collaborations have been terminated and another five paused.

Source: https://www.dn.se/varlden/svenska-kommuner-bryter-med-kina-antalet-vanorter-sjunker-kraftigt/