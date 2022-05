The Philippine Norway Business Council (PNBC) resumed its annual tradition of celebrating Norway’s Constitution Day on Friday the thirteenth of May.

For the first time since 2019, a crowd of eighty guests enjoyed the celebration together, welcoming guests from Norway and Singapore and many other members in and near to Manila.

The PNBC also thank all members who supported them by buying seats and tables, and said they looked forward to repeating the success of the event again in future.