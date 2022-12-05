Business in Asia / Norway / Singapore

NBAS; Eye-Share’s opening in Singapore is a “true enrichment” of the business community

- by Jeannette Hinrup - Leave a Comment
Norwegian Eye-Share has opened its forst branch in Singapore. Photo: NBAS

Eye-Share, a market leading solution provider for automated spend management, has been welcomed into the Singaporean business community by the Norwegian Business Association Singapore (NBAS).

The company opened its first office in Singapore 1 December and is headquartered in Stavanger, Norway.

At the opening of the Singapore office, existing customers were invited to review Eye-Share products at the Techlab by Innovation Norway.

The association stated the company was “a true enrichment” of the Norwegian business community in Singapore.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/NBASSG/

Related posts:

New NBAS Board 2017 elected Singapore: Event with Norwegian Ambassadors Norway-Asia Business Summit 2018 in Singapore Norway-Asia Business Summit 2018 details

About Jeannette Hinrup

Jeannette Sophie Hinrup is a Danish environmental geographer traveling South East Asia while writing for ScandAsia.

View all posts by Jeannette Hinrup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *