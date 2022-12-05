NBAS; Eye-Share’s opening in Singapore is a “true enrichment” of the business community

Eye-Share, a market leading solution provider for automated spend management, has been welcomed into the Singaporean business community by the Norwegian Business Association Singapore (NBAS).

The company opened its first office in Singapore 1 December and is headquartered in Stavanger, Norway.

At the opening of the Singapore office, existing customers were invited to review Eye-Share products at the Techlab by Innovation Norway.

The association stated the company was “a true enrichment” of the Norwegian business community in Singapore.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/NBASSG/