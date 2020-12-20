NBAS welcomes new member EedenBull

On 9 December 2020 the Norwegian Business Association in Singapore announced a welcome note to Edeenbull Asia Pacific, latest new member in NBAS.

CXO Erik Ingvoldstad says that, “As a Norwegian company within Fintech, with ambitions to be a steady regional player, it is useful to join the NBAS-community and network. NBAS has impressed me with its ability to take on the digital transition and find new ways to create value for members and others. I would like to play an active part in NBAS, especially in bridging traditional and new industry”.

“Welcome Erik, and Eedenbull!” says NBAS.