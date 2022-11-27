Danish fintech Pleo hires new chief technology officer

The Danish fintech, Pleo has recently hired Meri Williams, the former chief technology officer (CTO) at UK challenger Monzon, its new CTO.

According to Fintech Futures, Pleo’s co-founder, Nicco Perra says Williams’ “background in utilizing technology and data insights to generate value for companies aligns perfectly with Pleo’s growth plans.”

Pleo is a centralized business spending-solution that has expanded into six European markets in the past year.

Currently, the company is valued at 4.7 billion USD.

It was founded by fintech veterans Jeppe Rindom and Niccolo Perra in 2015. Both were early team members of the Danish startup success, Tradeshift.

Source: https://www.fintechfutures.com/2022/11/danish-fintech-pleo-hires-meri-williams-as-new-cto/