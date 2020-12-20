Nordic Film Fest 2020 in Singapore great Christmas activity



Singapore’s Nordic Film Festival 2020 is a 3 day festival from 25 December until 27 December 2020.

The Nordic Film Festival 2020 presents 5 films in cinema during the Christmas weekend, stories of modern families finding modern solutions, vengeance that would make John Wick proud, and even unearthing the truth of horror Santa. There will be only one screening each, so get your tickets now at theprojector.sg/nordicfilmfest

A HOLY MESS (TBA) – 25 Dec, 8.40pm

BEFORE THE FROST (PG) – 25 Dec, 5.40pm

IN ORDER OF DISAPPEARANCE (M18) – 27 Dec, 5.10pm

RARE EXPORTS: A CHRISTMAS TALE (M18) – 26 Dec, 7.45pm

WOMAN AT WAR (M18) – 26 Dec, 5pm

Jointly presented by The Projector, the Royal Danish Embassy, the Embassy of Finland, the Honorary Consulate of Iceland, the Royal Norwegian Embassy and the Embassy of Sweden in Singapore.