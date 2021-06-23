Need Cozy Home Décor Ideas? 5 Simple & Attainable Scandinavian Interior Designs

Scandinavian interior décor has become the aspiration of most interior enthusiasts. If you follow interior trends, you know how this cozy and snug aesthetic is dominating the world of interior design. With its earthy tones and natural vibe, Scandinavian interiors present a homey yet sophisticated look that makes them perfect for large and compact homes alike.

However, achieving this look is no small feat. The trick is to find the perfect balance between minimal décor and the relaxed, intimate vibe that defines the ‘Scandi’ look. This balance makes the Scandinavian interior design, also known as Nordic interior design, so popular as it resonates with our tendency to keep our homes neat and tidy while also making them appear laidback and inviting.

If you wish to strike this balance and transform your home into a Scandinavian paradise, here are five straightforward, attainable, yet perfectly Nordic ideas for you to get inspired from.

# 1 Say Yes to Natural Light

Scandinavian interior design is all about the natural look. This is why you should try to incorporate as many natural elements in your design as possible. One of the easiest ways to do this is by inviting natural light into your room.

For example, large window panes or glass doors are a great way to naturally illuminate your room and bathe the space in natural daylight. However, if you’re concerned about your privacy, go for thick drapes that can be opened when you need some alone time.

# 2 Go for Interesting Contrasts

High contrasts are the trademark of Scandinavian interior design. Contrasting colours like grey & white, navy & rust, or teal & rose are often spotted being played within Scandi homes.

If you’re looking for ways to incorporate this contrast of colours in your home, you could go for a lighter wall shade and dot elements in contrasting colours across the room to introduce interesting accents.

# 3 Think Hygge

The concept of hygge embodies the energy of Scandinavian interior design. The comfortable conviviality of Scandi designs is what makes them what they are.

So, when you think about furnishing for your Scandinavian abode, think about throw cushions, messy-chic rugs, throw blankets and everything that makes your space look relaxed and inviting.

# 4 Go for Warm Wood

Speaking of relaxed and inviting, nothing works better in Scandinavian interior design than warm wood. Warmer and sepia hues are incredibly popular in Nordic interior design because of their cozy and familiar energy and can be a great way to spruce up your Scandi homes.

You could introduce warm, wood elements in the form of frames, wooden furniture or even railings to add a feeling of warmth to your surroundings.

# 5 Add a Pop of Colour Through Art

The Scandinavian interior design utilizes colour in small bursts of bright hues. To achieve this look, you could opt for gallery walls that showcase art or photographs. This is also a great way to make your room appear more personal and give it your own touch. When it comes to art, botanical prints and floral motifs are often observed in Scandinavian homes.

Unleash Your Inner Hygge With Interior Design Services

