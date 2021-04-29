Neptune Energy producing natural gas from Merakes project in Indonesia

Neptune Energy announced that the operator, Eni, said production has started from its Merakes development in the East Sepinggan block offshore Indonesia.

The Jangkrik Floating Production Unit.

The Merakes development consists of five subsea wells, tied back to the Jangkrik Floating Production Unit (FPU). Gas is gathered at the subsea manifold and exported 45 kilometers (28 miles) to the Jangkrik FPU where it is processed for export to the Onshore Receiving Facility in Senipah via the existing Jangkrik export pipelines.

According to World Oil report, in 2019, Neptune acquired interests in the Indonesian Kutei Basin. The company also has a 30% stake in the West Ganal block. The Jangkrik FPU is positioned as a key Hub in the Kutei Basin, providing future growth opportunities through lower-cost tie-back developments for several existing discoveries in our acreage including Maha and Merakes East. An appraisal well at Maha is currently drilling.

Merakes is Neptune Energy’s largest project development in 2021, adding approximately 11,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboepd), and its second major development to be successfully delivered this year, following start-up of its operated Gjøa P1 development offshore Norway. The development marks an important milestone in the company’s progress towards achieving Group production of around 200 kboepd in 2023 and underlines the importance of Neptune’s Asia Pacific portfolio.

Eko Lumadyo, Neptune Energy’s Managing Director in Indonesia said “We are proud to partner with Eni on this strategic development which will help meet growing domestic energy demand in Indonesia and support the country’s export market. Indonesia provides Neptune Energy with strong opportunities for growth and we look forward to building on our relationship with Eni and our partners in the region. We have identified significant exploration potential in our acreage in the Kutei Basin, which offers considerable growth potential through tie-back and standalone developments.”