New Cambodia-MKI Norway partnership for edutainment content development

MK International Investment and Development Co., Ltd. of Norway (MKI Norway) is investing $1.8 million for 3-year educational-entertainment programmes exclusively developed for Cambodia.

Educational entertainment or edutainment is media designed to educate through entertainment and the programmes will help to improve the general knowledge among the Cambodian population aged 12 years old and over with no or limited opportunity for advanced education. The project will be focusing on various topics such as health, nutrition, natural science, technology, economics, finance, medicine, geography and history.

Cambodia’s Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports (MoEYS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding on their partnership between Minister of MoEYS, Dr. Hang Chuon Naron and Ms. Mary K. Evjen Olson, Founder and Managing Director of MKI Media AS Norway on 29 December.

According to a joint press release, under the MoU, both sides will join hands in developing educational contents, producing and distributing a total of 72 audio visuals in an entertaining form during the next three years, between 2021 and 2023.

“We are pleased to partner with MKI, an expert media content production and investment company to provide our citizens with more diverse video programmes designed for non-stressful and fun learning experiences in various subjects, said Dr Naron at the signing ceremony.

The produced programmes will be available free of charge on various social media platforms such as Facebook and YouTube, in addition to the ministry’s E-Learning Digital TV channel that has already more than 3 million followers.

The Royal Group´s Wing, the leading mobile money and electronic payments service provider in Cambodia headed by Mr. Manu Rajan, is also part of the project as one of the key corporate sponsors.

